David Fuller: Wife ‘couldn’t carry on’ marriage after discovering murderer had abused 100 dead bodies

The wife of murderer David Fuller, who sexually abused nearly 100 corpses at hospitals, has revealed that she “could not carry on” with her marriage after learning of his crimes.

Mala Fuller, who was speaking out for the first time, told MailOnline that she was no longer with the hospital electrician and could not continue living in the house they shared.

The 67-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday to murdering 25-year-old Wendy Knell and 20-year-old Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

Fuller also previously admitted to 51 other offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 identified victims in mortuaries where he was working as an electrician.

“I’m not with him. I couldn’t carry on in that relationship. I’m too upset to even think about what was going on, I couldn’t live with it. You can’t imagine how distraught I am,” Ms Fuller told MailOnline.

“I could not stay in that house knowing what he did and what went on in there. I wanted to be alone and want to live my life alone.”

Ms Fuller’s comments came as MPs called for a public inquiry into how the electrician was able to commit sex attacks in mortuaries over more than a decade.

Greg Clark, the MP for Tunbridge Wells, told the PA news agency that an investigation into the circumstances around Fuller’s crimes was “the very least” the government could do for grieving families.

Although an independent review at the trust where Fuller worked is currently underway, Mr Clark said that MPs were calling for a wider national review over how he was able to carry out the attacks for so long.

“It’s beyond the resources and capability of a local NHS trust. The questions that are raised include local ones about how this was allowed to happen,” the MP said.

“But there are also national ones as to whether national policy was good enough, was stringent enough, and whether it could have happened in other hospitals across the country.”

He added: “The scale of the inquiry, when you have over 100 victims, and very important evidence that needs to be taken from them and others, the local NHS trust doesn’t have the resources and the administration to mount such an inquiry.”

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson did not rule out the possibility of a national inquiry on Friday but insisted that the current investigations needed to be given time to take place.

Kent Police has set up a helpline (0800 051 5270) for anyone with information that could help the investigation, after it emerged that detectives might not have identified all the victims.

The helpline has received about 80 calls so far, according to the force.

Additional reporting by PA

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link David Fuller: Wife ‘couldn’t carry on’ marriage after discovering murderer had abused 100 dead bodies