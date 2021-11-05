David Fuller: Police set up hotline amid fears there could be hundreds more victims of morgue killer

Police have set up a hotline for those who believe a relative may have been a victim of the morgue killer David Fuller amid fears he may have sexually hundreds more corpses.

Fuller, who admitted sexually abusing at least 100 dead women and children, told investigators who did not know how many assaults he had carried out.

Police reportedly believe the exact number of victims may never be established and are concerned the number may run into the hundreds.

The abusewas only uncovered after Fuller was arrested during lockdown for the 1987 murder of two women. Detectives have since released contact details, advising anyone with information to come forward.

The hospital electrician, 67, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

On 23 June 1987, the 25-year-old Wendy Knell was found dead by her boyfriend in her bedsit flat on Guildford Road, Tunbridge Wells after failing to show up for work. She had been been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled.

Five months later, the 20-year-old Caroline Pierce was abducted outside her bedsit less than a mile away in Grosvenor Park. She was found dead three weeks later and more than 40 miles away in a roadside dyke near Romney Marsh by a farm worker. She was naked besides a pair of tights and had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled.

He previously admitted the killings on diminished responsibility, denying murder, but changed his plea days into a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

Fuller, of Heathfield, East Sussex, earlier pleaded guilty to 51 charges relating to sexual offences against corpses he accessed in two Kent mortuaries over 12 years.

The charges included sexual penetration of corpses, taking and possessing indecent images of children, possessing extreme pornographic images and voyeurism.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Ivan Beasley said: “Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce had their whole lives ahead of them before they were both brutally murdered more than 30 years ago. We have always refused to accept that their killer would escape justice and knew it was only a matter of time before enhancements in DNA profiling would provide us with the answers to track down a suspect.

“The evidence we have now been able to present has proved without a shred of doubt that David Fuller carried out these appalling and depraved crimes.

“The families of these two young women have endured immeasurable horror, pain and utter despair, caused by a man who has shown little, if any, capacity for remorse or sorrow.”

He continued: “I would like to pay tribute to all of Wendy and Caroline’s loved ones and friends who have assisted us over the years with what has always been a particularly harrowing case for everyone involved. I do hope that they are now able to take some comfort after so many years of uncertainty and frustration. It saddens me that we were not able to identify and bring Fuller to justice sooner, particularly for Bill Knell, Wendy’s father who is no longer with us.

“Finally, I would like to recognise the efforts of every single Kent Police officer and member of staff who has worked on this case, since 1987.”

The Kent Police helpline number is 0800 051 5270. Alternatively, further information is available here.

Source Link David Fuller: Police set up hotline amid fears there could be hundreds more victims of morgue killer