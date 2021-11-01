David Fuller: Man accused of double murder ‘sexually abused dead bodies in mortuaries’, court told

A man accused of murdering two women more than 30 years ago sexually assaulted dead bodies in hospital mortuaries, a court has heard.

David Fuller, 67, is accused of murdering Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

Both women were found to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head, asphyxiation to the neck, and sexual assault after their deaths, Maidstone Crown Court heard on Monday.

Fuller admits to killing the two women but has denied murder on grounds of diminished responsibility.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said evidence found during a search of the electrician’s home showed he had taken images of women’s dead bodies in the mortuaries of Kent and Sussex hospital and Tunbridge Wells hospital, where he worked.

It showed Fuller had a “particular interest” in the sexual assault of dead women, he added.

