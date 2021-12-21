David Coulthard congratulates Max Verstappen on ‘f****** awesome’ F1 title win

David Coulthard congratulated Max Verstappen for his “f****** awesome” Formula One world championship victory at the end of an exclusive interview just hours after the 24-year-old beat title rival Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap of the season, in highly controversial circumstances, to win his 10th race of the year and secure his maiden championship.

The Red Bull driver had to wait four hours for his title to be confirmed after Mercedes launched an appeal of the race result, only for it to be dismissed by stewards.

Verstappen, who partied through the night in Yas Marina as he celebrated his title, was interviewed alongside his father Jos Verstappen by former F1 driver Coulthard the following morning.

In an in-depth interview on the CarNext YouTube channel, Verstappen discussed the 2021 season and his journey to becoming an F1 champion, before Coulthard dropped the line after seemingly believing that the cameras had been cut.

“This is f****** awesome,” Coulthard said to Verstappen after the interview. “It’s f****** awesome isn’t it. Well done, son.”

Verstappen paid tribute to Hamilton after the title rivals competed in one of the most dramatic and unpredictable F1 seasons in a generation.

“Lewis is an amazing driver and an amazing competitor,” Verstappen said. “They really made it hard for us and everyone loved to see the two teams running against each other.

“We had some tough times but that’s all part of the sport and its emotion. Everyone wants to win and it could have gone either way.

“I tried to keep on pushing and sometimes miracles happen. Next year we’ll come back and try all over again.”

