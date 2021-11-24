David Carrick: Met Police officer charged with rape accused of 13 more offences against three other women

A Metropolitan Police officer that had been charged with rape is now being accused of another 13 charges relating to the rape and sexual assault of three more women.

David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, is being accused of raping and sexually assaulting a total of four women.

Carrick, who is based within the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was arrested last month over an alleged offence against one woman in St Albans on 4 September 2020.

Today, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said three more women have pressed a total of 13 additional charges over crimes alleged to have taken place between 2017 and 2020.

In relation to the first woman, Carrick is charged with two counts of rape, one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, one count of false imprisonment, one count of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration, and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

A second woman accused Carrick of one count of assault by penetration, one count of sexual assault, and one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration.

A third woman pressed charges of one count of rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Peter Burt, Senior District Crown Prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern, said: “Following a referral of evidence by Hertfordshire Constabulary, the CPS has now charged David Carrick with a total of 14 alleged offences against four women.”

Carrick will make his first court appearance in relation to the new charges at via videolink at 2pm on Friday 26 November at Westminster magistrates’ court. He is currently remanded in custody.

