David Cameron resigns from role at Afiniti after founder accused of sex assault

Former prime minister David Cameron has resigned as chairman of the advisory board to the Afiniti software company after its founder was accused of sexual harassment and assault.

The former Conservative leader, whose lucrative roles after leaving No 10 have seen him come under intense scrutiny, announced on Wednesday he would immediately stand down from his post with the firm.

Former employee Tatiana Spottiswoode detailed allegations against chief executive Zia Chishti to members of US congress in a hearing on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Mr Cameron said he had “absolutely no knowledge” of the claims until the public testimony and stressed they allegedly took place before he began chairing the board in 2019.

“Mr Cameron understands that the allegations are disputed, but disagrees with the approach being taken by the company in responding to the matter,” a statement read.

“He made this view clear to Mr Chishti yesterday.

“Mr Cameron has therefore resigned as chairman of the company’s advisory board with immediate effect.

“He does so with regret, given the success and promise of this exciting company, and the commitment, dedication and loyalty of the many hard-working employees with whom he has enjoyed working.”

