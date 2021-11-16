David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd: Commentator apologises to Azeem Rafiq and Asian cricket community

Sky Sports broadcaster David Lloyd has apologised to Azeem Rafiq and the Asian cricket community for any offence caused during private messages he made last year.

In a statement on Twitter, the former England coach said: “In October 2020, I had a private message exchanged with a third party involved in cricket, about a number of topics.

“In these messages, I referred to allegations about Azeem Rafiq which I had heard from within the game. I also made some comments about the Asian cricket community.”

More to follow…

