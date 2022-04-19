David Beckham and son Cruz swim with sharks on Bahamas holiday

David Beckham and his son, Cruz Beckham, have shared photos of them swimming with sharks in The Bahamas.

The 17-year-old son of the famous footballer posted the sun-soaked snaps after the eldest child, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, married Nicola Peltz Beckham in a star-studded ceremony on 9 April.

The famous family also celebrated Victoria Beckham’s 48th birthday at a lavish bash on Sunday.

The second-youngest Beckham, Cruz, shared the pictures of him and his father with his 1.9 followers on Instagram.

He captioned one post “nervous laugh”, featuring David smiling while multiple sharks swam behind him.

The 46-year-old appeared to be nervous while in the shark-infested waters. (@cruzbeckham/Instagram)

On Sunday, the family held a large birthday party for fashion designer, Victoria, in Miami complete with a seven-tier birthday cake decorated with family photos.

Tributes to the former Spice Girl were posted by David and their three sons – Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz – as well as by her other famous friends include her former Spice Girl bandmates.

The entire Beckham clan celebrated on Sunday, but Brooklyn was notably missing.

The 23-year-old married his wife, Nicola, in a £3 million ceremony earlier in Palm Beach, Florida earlier in the month.

The wedding took place at the Peltz’s multi-million-dollar oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida and saw the bride wear a custom-made Valentino gown.

The celebrity guest-list included Spice Girl’s Mel B and Mel C, chef Gordon Ramsay and actor Eva Longoria.

Since saying “I do”, the young couple have celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover together and have taken each other’s last names.

