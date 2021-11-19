David Arquette jokes about Courteney Cox relationship: ‘The second Scream, she hated me’

David Arquette has reflected on meeting Courteney Cox while working on the Scream franchise.

During the latest episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor discussed meeting Cox on the set of the 1996 original Scream. The pair later got married in 1999, and had their daughter Coco in 2014, before splitting up in 2010 and finalising their divorce three years later.

“Thank god for [Scream director] Wes Craven because I got a baby out of it,” Arquette told Meyers. “I mean, not Wes Craven, thank Courteney Cox!”

Meyers quipped that it “must be nice” that Arquette can easily figure out how old the original Scream film is by thinking of Coco and working backwards.

Arquette replied: “Well there’s a few Screams in there. The first Scream we were falling in love, the second Scream, she hated me.”

Arquette is now married to producer Christina McLarty, while Cox has been dating Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid for eight years.

Celebrating their anniversary in September, Cox shared a sweet Instagram tribute to McDaid.

Posting two photos of the couple together, Cox wrote in the caption: “Eight years later… I asked him to come up with a caption and he fell asleep. Still got it. Happy Anniversary xoxo.”

