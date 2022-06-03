David and Victoria Beckham to host a special Big Jubilee lunch

David and Victoria Beckham will host a special Jubilee lunch for inspirational individuals as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The A-list couple will celebrate people who have made incredible contributions to their communities.

The Beckham’s Big Jubilee Lunch will air as part of the Platinum Pageant on BBC One on Sunday June 5.

In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, David, 47, ⁣hailed the Queen’s reign as “remarkable”, writing: “Today, we celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 70 years of service and inspirational leadership of our country.

“Let’s come together and commemorate her remarkable reign with a great British party these next few days.”

David was made an OBE by the Queen in 2003 for services to football. Victoria and two of the couple’s sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, as well as David’s grandparents, were in attendance to see him accept the honour.

Victoria was also made an OBE in 2017 for services to the fashion industry.

Those attending the couple’s lunch include MBE recipients, including Judith Harper, who was made an MBE for services to fostering, having fostered more than 100 children.

Also at the lunch will be Saeed Atcha, who was made an MBE for services to young people and the community in 2019. At 22-years-old, Atcha was the youngest recipient on the 2019 Honours list.

The Platinum Pageant airs on June 5 at 1pm on BBC One and will be available on iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

