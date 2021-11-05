David Amess’ suspected killer to appear at Old Bailey

An alleged terrorist accused of fatally stabbing Sir David Amess is set to appear at the Old Bailey today.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is charged with murdering the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on 15 October.

He is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between 1 May 2019 and September this year.

On Friday, Ali, who is in custody, is due to appear at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Sweeney for a preliminary hearing.

A provisional trial date has already been identified for 7 March next year.

Ali is accused of travelling by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

During the meeting, he was allegedly seen to use his mobile phone before standing up, producing a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbing Sir David.

The veteran MP was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10pm and a preliminary post-mortem report gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) alleges the murder has a terrorist connection because of its “religious and ideological” motives.

The death of Sir David, the sixth MP to be murdered in office since the end of World War II, followed the killing of Labour MP Jo Cox in her Batley and Spen constituency in 2016 by a far-right extremist.

The funeral of the Tory politician will take place at Westminster Cathedral on 23 November, MPs have been told.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the head of the Catholic church in England and Wales, will lead the ceremony.

Catholic MPs, peers and parliamentary staff were informed about the details of the event on Tuesday.

It comes after mourners gathered at St Margaret Church, Westminster, last Monday for a memorial service for the 69-year-old father-of-five.

On the same day, Boris Johnson confirmed that Southend would be made a city in honour of Sir David, who had long campaigned for the upgraded status.

Last Friday, Southend held a two minute silence for him, exactly a week after he was killed. It was led by James Duddrige, the Conservative MP for Rochford and Southend East.

“Share your stories with me, the clergy, the mayor, as we try to make sense of what happened and in some small way maybe bring something good of this,” he told the crowd.

