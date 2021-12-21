David Amess murder: Ali Harbi Ali pleads not guilty to killing MP and preparing acts of terrorism

A man accused of murdering the Conservative MP Sir David Amess and planning terror attacks targeting other politicians has denied all charges.

Ali Harbi Ali pleaded not guilty to murder and preparing acts of terrorism at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey on Tuesday.

