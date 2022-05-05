Dave Chappelle Gets Attacked On Stage; Netizens Lose Calm As Chris Rock Says, 'Was That Will Smith?'

Posted on May 5, 2022 0 Comments0

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage by an armed man on Tuesday while he was performing for Netflix Is a Joke festival in Los Angeles. Chris Rock who was also present at the venue got to the stage immediately and joked ‘Was that Will Smith’ gaining laughs from the audience. The video of the entire altercation went viral on Twitter and fans were reminded of Rock and Smith’s Oscar 2022 slapgate controversy.

SEE ALSO: Chris Rock Jokes ‘Wont Talk Until I’m Paid’ After Will Smith Was Banned For 10 Years From Oscars

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a 23-year-old man attacked Chappelle with a weapon, later revealed to be a replica handgun that contained a knife blade. The suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee of Los Angeles, was arrested while the comedian made out of the incident unscathed. Chris Rock who was at the show, got on stage and jokingly asked if the attacker was Will Smith, he said, ‘Was that Will Smith?’. See netizen’s reactions here.

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : Dave Chappelle Gets Attacked On Stage; Netizens Lose Calm As Chris Rock Says, 'Was That Will Smith?'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *