Dave Chappelle Gets Attacked On Stage; Netizens Lose Calm As Chris Rock Says, 'Was That Will Smith?'

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage by an armed man on Tuesday while he was performing for Netflix Is a Joke festival in Los Angeles. Chris Rock who was also present at the venue got to the stage immediately and joked ‘Was that Will Smith’ gaining laughs from the audience. The video of the entire altercation went viral on Twitter and fans were reminded of Rock and Smith’s Oscar 2022 slapgate controversy.

SEE ALSO: Chris Rock Jokes ‘Wont Talk Until I’m Paid’ After Will Smith Was Banned For 10 Years From Oscars

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a 23-year-old man attacked Chappelle with a weapon, later revealed to be a replica handgun that contained a knife blade. The suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee of Los Angeles, was arrested while the comedian made out of the incident unscathed. Chris Rock who was at the show, got on stage and jokingly asked if the attacker was Will Smith, he said, ‘Was that Will Smith?’. See netizen’s reactions here.

I thought this was a joke, it actually happened. After Dave Chappelle gets tackled onstage, Chris Rock grabs the mic and says “was that Will Smith?” pic.twitter.com/8MoCO8L0iB — Ezra (@EzraCeleste) May 4, 2022

Seeing Dave Chappelle get attacked by somebody from the audience then seeing the dude get jumped by Dave Chappelle and his crew gotta be the wildest live show i’ve ever seen. Chris Rock even came on stage, embraced Dave, grabbed the mic, and said “Will was that you?!” 🤣🤣🤣 — Your Friend’s Friend (@walkgoodetienne) May 4, 2022

Not Dave Chappelle getting attacked on stage, he and his encourage jumps dude, thanks Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx for helping out…. AND none other than Chris Rock comes on stage, daps Dave, grabs the mic and said “Will was that you?” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/262VLlR86d — TaiLotus🥂 (@tnycngozi) May 4, 2022

Who tried to attack my dawg Dave Chappelle? 😂 …the way they did dude Chris Rock need that same security 💀 — NoLifeShaq (@NoLifeShaq) May 4, 2022

Chris rock after Dave Chappelle get attacked on stage “is that will smith “😂 pic.twitter.com/hw4PWZWC6y — abdulaziz (@abdulaziz0m) May 4, 2022

Hello everyone. Apologies for my absensce I was suspended for calling Will Smith a bitch for slapping Chris Rock. And just to clarify. It is still of my opinion that Will Smith is a bitch for slapping Chris Rock, and following Chappelle’s attack I argue he set that precedent. — Josh the Unnacceptable Animator 🇨🇦 🎺🎺 (@JoshAnimator) May 4, 2022

“They didn’t break Will’s hands, they shook ‘em.” Howard Stern talks about how “fu*ked up Hollywood” is for not treating Will Smith when he attacked Chris Rock the same way security treated Dave Chappelle’s attacker. pic.twitter.com/9Q4KOIEiUg — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 4, 2022

Chris Rock calling Oscar’s security after seeing Dave Chappelle’s security stomp out Dave’s attacker: pic.twitter.com/alVMBqBGiE — Catcher Freeman (@ctfreeman007) May 4, 2022

We been waiting for a will smith joke from Chris rock. The opportunity presented itself and he hopped on it accordingly. Top tier comedy — R🥷🏽 (@nfncKali) May 4, 2022

The guy who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage is charged with assault, as well he should be.

The guy that attacked Chris Rock ( Will Smith ) on stage got charged with nothing. Alec Baldwin has never even seen a hand cuff, and he killed someone. — Mary Zorian 🍊🍊🍊 (@maryzorian2) May 4, 2022

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Dave Chappelle Gets Attacked On Stage; Netizens Lose Calm As Chris Rock Says, 'Was That Will Smith?'