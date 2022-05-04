Dave Chappelle: Footage shows alleged attacker being loaded into ambulance

New video footage of the person who allegedly attacked Dave Chappelle being loaded into an ambulance has been released.

The comedian was performing as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival on Tuesday night (3 May) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when he was tackled to the ground by a man, named by Los Angeles Police Department as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.

According to reports, he was armed with a replica gun “that can eject a knife blade” when discharged correctly.

Immediately after the event, the attacker was detained by security and removed from the scene.

Though footage from the show is limited, some people who were present at the performance have shared images from the aftermath.

A video shows a man, thought to be Lee, being wheeled on a stretcher toward an ambulance, while the person recording exclaims: “Damn!”

Elsewhere in the clip, his arm appears to be twisted backwards, before he is put into the vehicle in preparation for medical treatment.

Dave Chappelle (Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

Other videos from the event showed Chappelle thanking Jamie Foxx for his help during the incident.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” Chappelle joked.

Additional reports claim that fellow comic Chris Rock joined Chappelle in front of the crowd and joked about Will Smith after security took the stage invader away.

“Dave Chappelle got tackled to the ground on stage! Then Chris Rock came out and said, ‘was it Will Smith?!’ The wildest s***, I have ever seen!” author Julissa Arce wrote on Twitter.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dave Chappelle: Footage shows alleged attacker being loaded into ambulance