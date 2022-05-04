Dave Chappelle ‘attacked’ during live Netflix show in Los Angeles

Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage in Los Angeles by an audience member, according to reports at the scene.

The comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival.

US reporter Sharon Carpenter was at the show and shared her account on social media.

“Dave Chappelle was just assaulted on stage at his Hollywood Bowl show,” she tweeted.

“He was finishing up his performance when a man ran on-stage and lunged at him knocking him to the floor. Security and his entourage then cornered the man as Dave joked about him getting ‘stomped’ backstage.”

Another account from the show came from reporter Brianna Sacks, who stated that “a man charged and tackled” Chappelle just as the show was ending.

More to follow…

