Daunte Wright: Who was the 20-year-old Black man shot dead by Kim Potter in Minneapolis suburb?

The death of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, in April 2020 sparked protests against the police even as tensions were already running high due to the murder trial of a police officer over George Floyd’s death a year earlier.

Mr Floyd’s death in May 2020 sparked waves of protests across the US and had a profound impact on the Black Lives Matter movement globally – but nowhere has it affected communities more than in Minneapolis.

On 11 April 2021, protests again returned to the city after Wright was shot dead by officer Kim Potter in Brooklyn Center, a northwestern suburb with a population of about 30,000.

Opening arguments in Ms Potter’s trial on a top charge of first-degree manslaughter were set to begin on Wednesday.

The mostly-white jury will be presented with starkly different views Ms Potter, with the defence claiming that she made an innocent mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and the prosecution portraying her as a veteran cop who had gone through extensive training that warned of such a mix-up.

Daunte Wright with his two-year-old son (Family Handout)

According to the complaint lodged in the case on 11 April, Ms Potter and another officer she was training stopped Wright’s car at a traffic signal because it had an expired registration tag, and an air freshener was hanging from the rearview mirror.

Once he was pulled over, Ms Potter determined that Wright had an outstanding warrant against him on a gross misdemeanour charge, and tried to arrest him along with two other officers.

As Wright attempted to drive away, Ms Potter can be heard on body camera video saying “taser, taser taser” before firing, followed by: “I grabbed the wrong [expletive] gun.”

The video also showed her holding her handgun for about five seconds before firing.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said he had called her as he was being pulled over and that she heard scuffling before the call ended. When she called back, she said, Wright’s girlfriend told her that he had been shot by police.

The 20-year-old is survived by his son, who is aged less than two, Daunte Wright Jr. Some social media photographs and videos showed his brother Damik Wright holding Daunte Jr up in the air near the scene of the shooting.

During a YouTube livestream of the protest, Wright’s sister could be heard saying of her brother: “He was so goofy. He just makes everybody happy.

“They took my brother away from me. … I’m so hurt, they really just took him. … I still can’t believe it. I’m still feeling like I’m going to go home and see him. It really hurts.”

Kim Potter in her booking photo (Hennepin County Sheriff)

Ms Potter resigned two days after the shooting in “the best interest of the community”.

Under Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines, she faces a top sentence of just over seven years if convicted of first-degree manslaughter and four years for a lower charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Additional reporting by agencies

