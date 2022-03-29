Dartmoor wildfire: Major incident declared as huge blaze raged through national park

A major incident was declared in Devon as a wildfire raged through Dartmoor national park.

Firefighters said the blaze lasted for hours on Tuesday after it broke out on the moorland.

Paul Slaven, a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service , told The Independent four hectares of land covered in gorse had been damaged by the wildfire at Dartmoor.

It was briefly declared a major incident, he added.

The fire service said the blaze was accidental.

“We have six fire appliances plus special appliances at a large gorse fire on Dartmoor,” Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service wrote on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

“Firefighters are using beaters to prevent the fire spreading.”

It said the fire was at Mary Tavy – a village on the western edge of Dartmoor – and caused road closures on a main road between Tavistock to Okehampton.

“Fire front of approximately 750 metres, firefighters using beaters and wildfire vehicles to prevent fire jumping the A386,” the fire service said.

More follows….

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

