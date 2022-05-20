Daredevil: New series in the works at Disney Plus

A new Daredevil series is coming to Disney Plus, it has been reported.

The new show could delve into what lead character Matt Murdock was up to in the time after Netflix’s Daredevil show came to an end in 2018.

Marvel has yet to confirm which cast members might return for the new series.

According to Variety, Matt Corman and Chris Ord have been hired to write and executive produce the new project.

The news comes after Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio made their respective cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye.

Cox once again played Matt Murdock, the secret identity of Daredevil, while D’Onofrio reprised the role of Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin.

Earlier this year, it was announced that a number of Marvel’s live-action TV shows, including Daredevil and The Punisher, would be heading to the streaming service following their departure from Netflix.

The arrive of the MCU shows – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D – to Disney Plus will mark the first time they’ll be available to watch in the same place.

Netflix had originally bought the licence to make the shows but the streaming giant cancelled all of its Marvel series in 2018.

