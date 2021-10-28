Danyal Hussein: Teenage Satanist sentenced to life in prison for murder of sisters in Wembley

The teenage Satanist who murdered two sisters in Wembley last year has been sentenced to life in jail with a minimum period of 35 years.

Danyal Hussein, 19, fatally stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in June 2020 as they celebrated a birthday in Fryent Country Park in North London.

Mr Hussein had written a “blood pact” with a demon before the attack, in which he agreed to kill women in return for winning the lottery.

Sentencing Mr Hussein, Mrs Justice Whipple told the court: “You had found these two women, you were a stranger to them, you surprised them, you terrified them and you killed them.”

She reflected that the “injuries inflicted on them were appalling” and described how Bibaa Henry had suffered eight stab wounds and Nicole Smallman had suffered 40 stab wounds and incisions.

Mrs Justice Whipple said: “I’m sure that you performed these murders as part of this bargain that you thought would bring you wealth and power. “

She continued: “Danyal Hussein, for the murder of Nicole Smallman I sentence you to custody for life with a minimum term of 35 years. For the murder of Bibaa Henry I sentence you to custody for life with a minimum term of 35 years to serve concurrently.”

She also sentenced Mr Hussein to 18 months detention in a young offenders institution for the carrying a knife in a public place.

Mrs Whipple said that “to lose two treasured family members and friends in this way is unimaginable, but you made that loss worse by your refusal to acknowledge your actions.” She highlighted that the defendant’s insistence that he was not culpable for the crimes subjected the victims’ family to hearing weeks of graphic and upsetting evidence in court.

More to follow…

