Danny Fenster: US journalist released from jail in Myanmar

American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar and left the country, his employer said, following negotiations between a former US diplomat and the ruling military junta.

The 37-year-old, who is the managing editor of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was arrested in May and sentenced last week to 11 years in prison for incitement and violations of laws on immigration and unlawful assembly, a ruling that drew international condemnation.

Mr Fenster left Myanmar with Bill Richardson, a former US ambassador to the UN, on a flight headed for Qatar. The Richardson Center posted a picture on social media of the two of them together about to board the jet.

“We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds,” Mr Richardson, who visited Myanmar earlier this month, said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the government welcomed Mr Fenster’s release.

Mr Richardson’s organisation said he negotiated the journalist’s release during face-to-face meetings with the military leader who ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

The publisher of the Frontier Myanmar also confirmed the release of Mr Fenster on Monday.

“Great news. I heard @DannyFenster is out,” Sonny Swe tweeted.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s ruling military council did not immediately respond to request for comment. BBC Burmese service said the spokesman confirmed Mr Fenster’s release.

Mr Fenster’s brother, Bryan, said the family was overjoyed.

“We cannot wait to hold him in our arms. We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release.”

Mr Fenster was among dozens of media workers detained in Myanmar since a February coup that provoked public anger over the military’s abrupt end to a decade of tentative steps towards democracy.

Mr Fenster’s sentencing was the harshest punishment among the seven journalists convicted since the military took power. The United States had been pressing for his release and at the weekend condemned the ruling as an “unacceptable attack on freedom of expression”.

The military regime has detained more than 9,000 people, including politicians, activists, protesters and other civilians following widespread peaceful protests against the coup. More than 1,200 people have been killed since February, including at least 131 detainees tortured to death.

Additional reporting by agencies

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Danny Fenster: US journalist released from jail in Myanmar