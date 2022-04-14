Danny DeVito shares his verdict on Colin Farrell’s ‘edgy’ version of Penguin in The Batman

Danny DeVito has shared his verdict on The Batman’s version of the Penguin.

DeVito starred as the villainous Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin in Burton’s 1992 Batman Returns opposite Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Director Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which DeVito called “a more edgy, serious, gangster-y Batman”, stars Collin Farrell as a new incarnation of the Penguin. Robert Pattinson plays Batman.

“I thought Colin did a great job,” DeVito told The Wrap, cautiously adding that the film is “certainly a different milieu” to Burton’s “whimsical” version.

“I’m a Tim Burton fan,” DeVito added, praising the “disaffected” cameo of Paul Reubens – known for his comic character Pee-wee Hermans – in particular. Reubans, who plays The Penguin’s father, throws his deformed child off a bridge, which kicks off the Penguin’s villain origin story. “That makes me smile,” DeVito said.

Farrell is unrecognisable as the Penguin in Reeves’ three-hour-long blockbuster, which earned £97.2m at the box office in its opening weekend. Farrell’s makeup transformation reportedly took four hours.

Danny DeVito starred as the Penguin in Tim Burton’s 1992 Batman Returns (Warner Bros)

DeVito commented: “In terms of the performances, I thought Colin – who is a good buddy of mine – I think he did a great job in that. You take your hat off to anybody who sits in the makeup chair that long. I did it with The Penguin and loved it.”

Farrell’s performance received rave reviews, with Warner Brothers seconding his performance by announcing a Penguin-centred spin-off series for HBO Max. Farrell will reportedly star and executive produce.

