Daniel Radcliffe says he was an ‘absolute d***’ during Emma Watson and Rupert Grint kissing scene

Daniel Radcliffe has said he behaved like an “absolute d***” when his Harry Potter co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson were filming a kissing scene.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the hit fantasy franchise, and Watson, who played Hermione Granger, shared the romantic on-screen moment in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

The actors recalled the moment during the newly released reunion special, Return to Hogwarts.

Watson described the moment as the “most terrifying” thing she and Grint had had to go through while filming.

“It was meant to be this dramatic make out, but [Rupert] and I just kept corpsing and just kept laughing,” she said. “I was really scared we were never going to get it because we just couldn’t take it seriously.”

Radcliffe then revealed he made the situation worse, saying: “I did not make this better because I’ve been told significantly that I was just being an absolute d*** about this and was like, ‘I’m gonna come on set and watch [Rupert and Emma] kiss’.”

Watson also said the kiss felt “so wrong on every level”, describing her two co-stars as “siblings”.

Elsewhere in the special, Radcliffe revealed a flirty note that he wrote to an older cast member on the last day of filming, while Watson detailed the moment she “fell in love” with Felton on set.

Radcliffe also described “trying to be cool” to impress co-star Gary Oldman, and Ralph Fiennes revealed what lead him to accept the role of the villainous Lord Voldemort.

Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2′ (Warner Bros)

Contrary to early reports, controversial Harry Potter author JK Rowling did in fact feature in the special. Rowling’s involvement had been thrown into doubt following a backlash over comments she has made about transgender people.

The cast also discussed a time when Emma Watson almost quit the franchise. The special closed with a tribute to the late Alan Rickman, a moment which moved Harry Potter fans to tears.

You can read The Independent’s review of Return to Hogwarts here.

The special is available to watch now on Sky and NOW in the UK.

