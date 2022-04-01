Daniel Radcliffe Reacts To Will Smith-Chris Rock's Oscar 2022 Slapgate Controversy, Says 'I'm Dramatically Bored'

The controversy surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock’s altercation at Oscars 2022 doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon. The slap gate incident garnered worldwide attention and several prominent celebs reacted to the incident, Harry Potter alum, Daniel Radcliffe is the latest celeb to weigh in on the topic. Earlier actors like Jim Carrey, Zoe Kravitz, Ricky Gervais, Wanda Skyes and several others slammed Smith for slapping Rock.

Daniel Radcliffe appeared on the show Good Morning Britain to promote his new movie Lost City, where he was asked about the slap gate controversy. The actor replied and said, “I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.” Radcliffe also opened up about his experience when the host made jokes at his expense.

Radcliffe said, “When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke. So you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.’”

we have finally arrived at the best take on “the slap” daniel radcliffe 🙏https://t.co/MzxXsBYNPh — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) March 31, 2022

Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

The whole incident occurred during the 94th Academy Awards when Chris Rock got on stage to present the award for Best Documentary. Rock then made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved hair and said that he was looking forward to seeing her in G.I Jane 2. Smith was also seen laughing along to the joke but then he walked onto the stage and slapped Rock. At first the whole interaction looked like a joke, but as Smith sat down he shouted “Keep my wife’s name out of your fuc*ing mouth.”

Since the whole incident took place, Smith has gone on to apologize to Rock publicly via his social media handle. The Academy has also begun a formal investigation into the event and will announce the disciplinary actions that will be taken against Smith after a meeting with the board on April 18.

