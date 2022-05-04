Fans have criticised Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal of “Weird Al” Yankovic in the forthcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
The Roku Channel’s original film will act as an “untold true story” of Yankovic, documenting the singer’s rise to fame.
Taking on the form of a mockumentary, it will spoof troops that run rife in self-important biopics.
Following the release of its first trailer on Tuesday (3 May), fans have shared their scepticism on Twitter over the Harry Potter actor’s new role.
“Weird Al is 6 feet tall. Does Daniel do the entire film standing on a box?” one asked.
“Daniel Radcliffe will always be remembered for playing the role with glasses, untamed hair, and the wrong eye colour,” added another.
One fan wrote: “uhhh…. no. Just no. I love Daniel but this is not well cast.”
Some felt Radcliffe’s look was “too buff,” with a fan noting: “Al didn’t have pecs and abs like that back in the day that I remember.”
However, other commenters found the movie’s casting promising: “These comments are full of folks not getting the joke here.”
Additional cast includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson, and Toby Huss.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is scheduled to release later this year, with a specific date yet to be announced.
Source Link Daniel Radcliffe gets mixed reactions after first Weird Al’ Yankovic trailer