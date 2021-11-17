Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint To 'Return To Hogwarts' For Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special

The Harry Potter family is much more than a film franchise for me and many Potterheads like me. So, the fact that the original wizarding trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint–who played and immortalized the characters of Harry, Hermione and Ron–are reuniting after all these years has the entire fandom shook. And no amount of disdain and hurt due to recent events can tarnish that. If you haven’t heard already, nearly two decades since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and the global critical and commercial success of the film, the cast is making a ‘Return to Hogwarts’ to mark the 20th anniversary with a dedicated, special TV retrospective for HBO Max.

Titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the feature will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations,” Warner Bros said. Other cast members joining the trio are Robbie Coltrane, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter , Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. However, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling will reportedly remain absent.

According to a Reuters report, Rowling’s name was not included in the announcement on Tuesday. An insider close to the event even told the publication that although she won’t be there physically, it is being said that she will feature in archive footage that will be shown in the special. Honestly, it isn’t surprising after the author’s anti-trans stance and tweets that has brought the entire community a lot of aforementioned hurt and distress. But like I said, the celebration is so much bigger than one person; it is about the magical world stood and still stands for.

Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics said, “It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least.” “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later,” he added.

FYI, the special is not the only big event planned by Warner Bros ahead of the anniversary celebration event. Because Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a TV quiz contest for Potter fans hosted by Helen Mirren is also on the books. It will apparently feature hundreds of trivia questions and special guest and surprises cameos by Harry Potter film alumni Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson and Luke Youngblood, as well as superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno.and the casting for the same is now underway in the U.S.

It is also being said that an engaging and play-along component will allow viewers to don their own Hogwarts robes and swish and flick their wands from home. And fans especially can’t wait because an exclusive first look at the special will debut during the premiere of bracket-style quiz competition on November 28 on TBS and Cartoon Network.

Meanwhile, Return to Hogwarts is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter. Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films will executive produce the anniversary retrospective special.

Both Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will premiere and start streaming on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

