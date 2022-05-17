Daniel John Twigg: ‘Happy, kind and caring’ boy, 3, killed in dog attack ‘loved being around animals’

An animal-loving three-year-old boy who was killed in a dog attack has been described by his loved ones as “happy, kind and caring”.

Daniel John Twigg, named today by Greater Manchester Police, was rushed to hospital on Sunday afternoon after ambulance staff were called to a property in Milnrow, Rochdale.

The youngster died a short time later.

In a tribute to Daniel, his family said he brought them “many laughs and was a comical character.”

The statement from his relatives said: “Daniel was a happy, kind and caring little boy who was loved by all who knew him.

“He loved Paw Patrol (TV series) and playing with his brother and sister. He also loved being around animals, especially his pony, Splash.

“He was brave, intelligent and full of many characteristics.

“Daniel loved being with his whole family and will be missed by all.”

Police inquiries have established the three-year-old was with a number of dogs in an outdoor area surrounding his home before he was found with serious injuries.

The force said a 48-year-old man has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and continues to face questioning.

Several dogs were seized and one, a Cane Corso, has been humanely destroyed, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, said: “I send my condolences to Daniel’s loved ones. This is a heart-breaking time for them, and specially trained colleagues are supporting them.

“Though a man is in custody, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and ensure any criminal offences in relation to Sunday’s incident are identified and prosecutions sought.

“Meanwhile, officers are also reviewing other incidents of note. Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch has referred the incident for review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“We understand that this incident has had an impact on the community but we ask members of the public and the media to refrain from speculating whilst we complete our investigation and any subsequent proceedings are concluded.”

