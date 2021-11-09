Daniel Francis: Met officer charged with causing death by careless driving

A police officer has been charged with causing death by careless driving following an incident in 2019, in which a 23-year-old man died after being hit by a patrol car.

Andrew MacIntyre Brown died after being hit by a marked police car on Whitton Road, Hounslow, west London, on 1 November .

Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Francis, aged 33 and from Surrey, is set to make an appearance in court next month.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said today that the Crown Prosecution Service had “authorised” the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to charge Mr Francis.

She said: “The CPS Special Crime Division authorised the charge following a review of a file of evidence received from the IOPC.

“The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on 7 December 2021 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

In a statement, the IOPC said: “Following a referral from the MPS on November 1 2019 we began an investigation which was completed in May 2021.

“We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Daniel Francis: Met officer charged with causing death by careless driving