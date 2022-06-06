Daniel Dubois vs Trevor Bryan live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Daniel Dubois returns to the ring this weekend as he takes on Trevor Bryan and looks to edge closer to a shot at a major heavyweight title.

Bryan will put the WBA ‘regular’ belt on the line in Miami, as well as his unbeaten status. The American, 32, enters this main-event contest with a professional record of 22-0 and 15 knockouts to his name, though Dubois himself is a specialist in stoppages.

The Briton has achieved 16 of his 17 wins via knockout, including his most recent victory – a first-round TKO of Joe Cusumano last August. That result followed Dubois’ second-round KO of Bogdan Dinu, with which the 24-year-old got back in the win column after suffering a fractured eye socket in a stoppage loss to Joe Joyce.

That defeat by his compatriot marked the first – and so far only – loss of Dubois’ professional career, and he will hope to make it three victories on the bounce with this outing on Saturday night.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Dubois vs Bryan will take place on Saturday 11 June, with the first fight starting at approximately 7pm BST.

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at around 11pm BST, though that is yet to be officially confirmed.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

Odds

Dubois – 1/10

Draw – 25/1

Bryan – 5/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Trevor Bryan (C) vs Daniel Dubois (WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title)

Dacarree Scott vs Jonathan Guidry (heavyweight)

Ahmed Elbiali vs Dervin Colina (light-heavyweight)

Johnnie Langston vs Isaiah Thompson (cruiserweight)

Tre’Sean Wiggins vs Travis Castellon (welterweight)

Ian Green vs Anthony Lenk (middleweight)

Luis J Rodriguez Fernandez vs Ryan Adams (super-middleweight)

Raynel Mederos vs Ryan Wilson (super-lightweight)

