A man who stabbed his housemates to death after becoming paranoid about Covid during the UK’s first national lockdown has been found guilty of double murder.

Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, was convicted at the Old Bailey on Wednesday afternoon after a jury deliberated for 45 minutes.

He attacked Sonia Butron Calvi, 66, and Edgar Aguilera Daza, 60, at the home they shared with five others in Stockwell, south London, on 1 April 2020.

Police found the couple lying in a “bloodbath” at the property, the Old Bailey was told.

It was claimed Briceno Garcia had become worried about the risks of Covid and paying his rent in the pandemic.

He had admitted manslaughter but denied murder, claiming he was mentally ill at the time.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC told jurors there was no dispute the defendant stabbed the victims repeatedly with a knife in a “brutal and frenzied” attack.

The couple had sublet rooms in the rented maisonette in Dorset Road to the defendant and five other Spanish speakers.

Mr Little said it was a “worrying and concerning” time when the prime minister announced the first national lockdown on 23 March 2020.

He said: “Witnesses describe that the defendant had become concerned, if not paranoid, about the risk that Covid was going to pose, and was concerned about that in this property.

“That in itself you may think is understandable. It is quite another thing to react to the risks which Covid posed with the use of a knife.”

Source Link Daniel Briceno Garcia: Man ‘paranoid about risk of Covid’ guilty of murdering housemates during lockdown