Dancing on Ice: Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse joins judging panel

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is joining the judging panel on Dancing on Ice.

The professional ballroom dancer will join Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo on the 2022 series of Dancing on Ice.

The news was announced on Wednesday (22 December) morning, with a tweet reading: “Welcome to the Dancing On Ice family, Oti Mabuse! Meet the judges for the brand-new series, returning this January on ITV and ITV Hub.”

Mabuse is one of the most popular pros on Strictly, having joined the show in 2015 and won the series in both 2019 and 2020 with Kelvin Fletcher and Ugo Monye respectively.

This series she was eliminated in week five along with partner Ugo Monye.

The South African TV personality has previously appeared as a judge on the BBC series The Greatest Dancer and ITV’s The Masked Dancer.

