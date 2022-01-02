Dana White responds to ‘stupid’ Jake Paul’s UFC contract proposal and hits out at YouTuber’s ‘scumbag’ manager

Dana White has dismissed Jake Paul’s proposals over the YouTuber fighting in the UFC, branding the 24-year-old “stupid” and labelling Paul’s manager a “scumbag”.

Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his most recent bout, having also outpointed his fellow American last August. Prior to that, Paul also knocked out ex-UFC star Ben Askren.

In the aftermath of his December victory over Woodley, Paul urged UFC president White to release the likes of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts with the mixed martial arts promotion so they could box him.

Paul then took to social media this week to outline what it would take for him to fight Masvidal in the UFC, saying he would retire from boxing to compete in the Octagon if White increased fighter pay and improved combatants’ healthcare.

White, 52, has dismissed Paul’s suggestions, however, doubling down on a drug-test challenge he issued Paul last month.

“You never responded to the challenge,” White said in a video on social media. “You publicly stated that I use cocaine; I do not. So I told you [that] you could randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years. I believe that you’re a cheater and I believe that you use steroids, so I want to randomly steroid test you for the next two years.

“And that [UFC contract proposal] that you came out with today, nobody on Earth thinks that you really wrote that. You’re too stupid.

“And for those of you that don’t know: If you’ve ever watched one of his fights and you see the staredowns, the guy that’s standing in the middle with the warlock nose and the big wart on his face, apparently that’s his manager.

“That guy used to be an accountant for me. And let me say this, he no longer works for me and I think he’s a scumbag. But if you two think you can do it better than we do, [that] we’re doing the whole thing wrong and you’re treating fighters better than we do, knock yourself out.

“Go start your own business, it’s easy to do. Get the warlock on it. The warlock can get it started for you.

“What you and the warlock should be focused on is your business. You’re tanking. You can’t sell pay-per-views. You’re calling out Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, these guys are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views.

“So you do whatever the hell you want to do. I’m ready to roll, buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this, Jake.”

Paul last month named White on a wishlist of boxing opponents, which also included Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury and Mike Tyson.

Paul’s older brother Logan boxed Mayweather in an exhibition bout last summer, surviving all eight rounds, and he claimed this week that the boxing icon has not yet paid him for the fight.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dana White responds to ‘stupid’ Jake Paul’s UFC contract proposal and hits out at YouTuber’s ‘scumbag’ manager