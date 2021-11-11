Dana White gives Conor McGregor update as UFC boss eyes ‘headline’ return

Dana White insists Conor McGregor will return as a “headliner” and remains “one of the top 10 guys in the world”.

The Notorious is recovering after a fractured tibia suffered in defeat in his third bout against Dustin Poirier in July.

McGregor has headlined for 10 successive fights, with his fight non-headliner fight coming back in 2014 against Poirier.

But despite successive defeats and four losses in his last seven fights, the UFC president maintains McGregor is still inside the top 10 fighters in the world and will top the bill on his return.

“He’s still one of the top 10 guys in the world. I mean, he’s still one of the top 10 best guys in the world,” he told Pardon My Take.

“It would depend on who he’s fighting and things like that, but yeah, Conor [McGregor] coming back is a headliner.

“Eventually once you start to go in that direction, when a guy gets to Conor’s level, this conversation about Nate Diaz, these guys are making big money. I want these guys to stick around and get as much as they can before it’s over.”

McGregor’s numbers have raised the bar in the sport, making him one of the biggest stars in sport.

All of the five highest-selling UFC pay-per-view events have involved the 33-year-old.

His bitter feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018 tops the list with 2.4 million buys.

While McGregor’s second and third fights with Poirier, as well as the rematch with Nate Diaz all sold around 1.6m buys.

While his 40-second knockout of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 is currently fifth at 1.3m.

A return is likely to knock out at least one of those fights in the top five, as the former double-champion eyes a return to the pinnacle of the sport.

While recently engaging with his following on Twitter, McGregor asked for his fans’ most recent MMA picture saved on their phones, which ultimately floated a potential date for his comeback fight.

McGregor’s posted a picture from his 2013 fight with Max Holloway, with the image at the moment of taking down the Hawaiian.

And it did not take long for Holloway to notice, replying: “We got it. March,” which would be nine months after McGregor’s leg fracture.

