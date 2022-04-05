Dan Walker gets emotional on BBC Breakfast after announcing he is leaving for 5 News

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker got emotional as he discussed his upcoming departure to 5 News.Discussing the move with his co-presenter Sally Nugent on Tuesday (5 April), Walker said that it was a difficult decision to make.”[It is] probably the hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make in my career… I love the team at BBC Breakfast. The six years I’ve had on this sofa have been the best six years of my career, by some distance,” Walker said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.