Dan Stevens calls Boris Johnson a ‘criminal’ who ‘really should resign’ in One Show interview

Dan Stevens stunned the presenters of The One Show as he criticised Boris Johnson on live TV.

The actor was asked to discuss his forthcoming series Gaslit, which deals with the Watergate scandal of the Seventies, when he attacked the prime minister instead.

“You’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign…” Stevens said, seemingly explaining the plot of the new thriller, before correcting himself.

“No, I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.”

