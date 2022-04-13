Dan Stevens brands Boris Johnson a ‘criminal’ who ‘really should resign’

Dan Stevens has criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson live on UK television.

While promoting his forthcoming series Gaslit, which deals with the Watergate scandal of the Seventies, the British actor took a jab at the leader of the Conservative Party.

On the BBC’s The One Show (13 April), Stevens provided a quick synopsis, seemingly of his new political thriller, in which he stars alongside Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

“What you’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign,” he explained.

The Downtown Abbey star then jokingly corrected himself: “No, I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.”

Presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas looked speechless after Stevens made the remark.

Johnson has been a polarising figure since long before he became prime minister in 2019.

His most recent controversy surrounds a breach of UK Covid lockdown laws, resulting in a fine, which has prompted Justice Minister Lord Wolfson to resign in protest.

Members of opposing parties are calling for Johnson’s resignation.

Gaslit is scheduled to premiere on 24 April on Starz in the US.

