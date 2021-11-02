Dan Levy to launch a reality cooking series for America’s ‘local culinary heroes’

Dan Levy has announced he will be launching a new reality cooking series developed in collaboration with Boardwalk Pictures for HBO Max.

In a recent tweet, the Schitt’s Creek star said the show – titled The Big Brunch – is for people who are “building communities around their cooking” and “looking for their big break”.

The Emmy winner has been roped in as host and creator of the show that will also turn the spotlight on “one of the most versatile and underestimated dining experiences” – brunching.

In an official statement, Levy said he created this show for American’s local culinary heroes as a platform to showcase their passion.

“That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”

Levy has teamed up with Boardwalk (that also produced Netflix’s 2015 documentary series Chef’s Table) forThe Big Brunch, where “chefs will be offered the opportunity to share their stories and their business dreams” while competing for a “life altering prize”.

HBO Max’s Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said there’s “no better foodie” than Levy to celebrate America’s undiscovered culinary talents whose “unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu”.

The Big Brunch will be HBO Max’s second food-centric show helmed by an A-lister.

Actor and singer Selena Gomez headlines the studio’s 2020 show Selena + Chef, now in its third season.

The show follows Gomez as she attempts to learn new recipes from world renowned chefs, like Curtis Stone and Graham Elliot, over a video call.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dan Levy to launch a reality cooking series for America’s ‘local culinary heroes’