Damian Lewis has recalled the touching gesture his late wife Helen McCrory made ahead of his first appearance on Soccer Aid.

The Homeland star is set to play in the celebrity football match for charity again this Sunday (12 June).

McCrory died of breast cancer last year at the age of 52.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (9 June), presenter Ben Shephard discussed meeting McCrory for the first time when he and Lewis competed together on Soccer Aid.

“[McCrory] was always such a vociferous supporter of you in everything you did,” he told Lewis. “[Co-presenter Kate Garraway] and I were very honoured to be at her memorial service just a few weeks ago.”

“I imagine you’ve been very moved by the outpouring of support and love that has been shown towards her since she sadly passed away,” Shephard continued.

Lewis then described his wife as a “fabulous human being”, stating that people “from all walks of life” had contacted him to let him know how much of an “impact” she had made on their lives.

Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory in 2019 (Getty Images)

“When she came to Soccer Aid the very first time, I got into my hotel room up in Manchester at The Lowry, and it was covered in Union Jack bunting and England flags everywhere,” he revealed, “which she’d gone out and bought and decorated the room with.”

“She’s with us again this year,” he added.

Soccer Aid will be played on Sunday 12 June at the London Stadium in aid of Unicef, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Source Link Damian Lewis reveals touching gesture Helen McCrory made ahead of Soccer Aid appearance