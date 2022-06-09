Damian Lewis pays tribute to late wife Helen McCrory: ‘She’s with us’

Damian Lewis said that Helen McCrory is “still with us” in a heartfelt tribute to his late wife.

The actor, who is due to play at Soccer Aid this Sunday (12 June), spoke to Good Morning Britain presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway about the gesture McCrory made the first time he played in the celebrity football match for charity.

Lewis described how McRory decorated his hotel room in Manchester with Union Jack bunting and England flags for the match.

