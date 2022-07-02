Dame Kelly Holmes attends first London Pride since coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes, who recently came out publicly as gay, attended this year’s Pride in London event on Saturday (2 July).

Cheered on by hundreds of people, Holmes proudly declared herself as part of the gay community on the London Pride’s stage.

She told the crowd: “For 34 years I have never been able to say those words until two weeks ago, due to the fear of judgment and retribution that was instilled in me since the age of 18.”

“I have a lot to learn about this community”, she added.