Dame Deborah James visits Chelsea Flower Show to see rose named after her

Posted on May 26, 2022 0

Dame Deborah James paid a surprise visit to Chelsea Flower Show on Wednesday (25 May) to see a rose that has been named in her honour.

The cancer campaigner, who has raised over £6.5 million for Cancer Research UK through her “Bowelbabe” fund, said that she “cried” when World of Roses and the Harkness Rose Company asked if they could name a rose after her.

James was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. She announced that she had moved to hospice-at-home care at the beginning of May.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Dame Deborah James visits Chelsea Flower Show to see rose named after her