Dame Deborah James visits Chelsea Flower Show to see rose named after her

Dame Deborah James paid a surprise visit to Chelsea Flower Show on Wednesday (25 May) to see a rose that has been named in her honour.

The cancer campaigner, who has raised over £6.5 million for Cancer Research UK through her “Bowelbabe” fund, said that she “cried” when World of Roses and the Harkness Rose Company asked if they could name a rose after her.

James was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. She announced that she had moved to hospice-at-home care at the beginning of May.

