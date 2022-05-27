Dame Deborah James: New fashion line to raise more donations for cancer research

Dame Deborah James has released a new clothing line to support and raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The 40-year-old podcast host, known as Bowel Babe online, said the partnership with clothing brand In The Style had “taken me away from cancer” during the past months.

Sharing news of the new Dame Deborah James collection on Instagram, she revealed 100% of the profits would go to charity.

“This partnership has honestly kept me going and taken me away from cancer, and I’m so honoured to finally be able to share what we’ve been working so hard on with all of you,” she said.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being involved in every step in developing this from choosing the fabrics, prints and shapes to ensure that this was something you will all love and feel amazing in.

“I’m also really thankful to my family who have supported me throughout this journey and I have loved seeing them all wear my collection.”

“I truly hope wearing this collection makes you feel amazing and gives you that extra boost to power through your day and remember just how incredible you are.”

Dame Deborah is a former headteacher who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her Instagram followers, who number more than 800,000, up to date with her treatments.

She has raised more than £6.5 million for Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through her Bowelbabe fund on Just Giving.

She set herself an initial target of £250,000 and has received donations from a huge number of supporters, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Dame Deborah, who was recently honoured with a damehood by William at her home for her “tireless campaigning” efforts, visited the Chelsea Flower Show with her husband to see a rose which bears her name on Thursday.

She revealed last week that she had completed her second book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, which will be published on August 18.

Items from the In The Style x Deborah James collection are available now online.

