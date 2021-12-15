Dakota Johnson speaks out over ‘lime-gate’ and reveals she doesn’t ‘really care’ about the fruit

Dakota Johnson has further clarified “lime-gate”, the fact that she confessed to being allergic to limes after claiming to “love” the fruit during a tour of her home for Architectural Digest in March 2020.

During the tour, Johnson discusses how she designed her kitchen, which features two bowls of limes on the counter.

Pointing to the bowls, the 32-year-old actor said: “I love limes, I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house.”

However, earlier this year, Johnson appeared on Jimmy Fallon and revealed that, not only does she not like limes, but she can’t actually eat them.

“I’m actually allergic to limes. I’m mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon … limes make my tongue itch,” she said at the time.

Now, the actor has appeared on Jimmy Fallon once again and further clarified lime-gate.

When Fallon jokingly asked her how she dealt with the “fallout” from the world knowing she doesn’t like limes, she laughed and said: “Well, it’s been really hard Jimmy.”

Johnson added that she doesn’t “really care” about limes and said that they were placed on her kitchen bench without her knowledge.

“[Architectural Digest] have someone that comes in and makes your house look amazing,” she explained. “So they put this big bowl of limes, which I saw while we were filming, which I thought was funny so I talked about it, because who has a bowl of only limes? Apparently me.”

Johnson said she did an allergy test a few weeks later and it turned out that she is allergic to limes. “But I never knew because usually, when I have them, they’re in tequila,” she added.

When Fallon asked if there was anything else she was allergic to, she said soy and edamame beans.

Johnson, who moved in with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin earlier this year, said she’s having some of her family come to their house for Christmas.

When Fallon asked what her plans were for Christmas Day, she said: “I haven’t really thought about it, it’s fast approaching isn’t it?

“I feel like it’s better and more relaxing for everybody if they just fend for themselves.”

