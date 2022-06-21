Daisy Edgar-Jones recalls struggling to act hours after receiving Golden Globe nomination

Daisy Edgar-Jones has described a nightmare film shoot just hours after receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Normal People.

The British actor was nominated in the 2021 ceremony, ultimately losing out to The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Edgar-Jones recalled learning about her nomination the morning she was due to film a scene for the horror satire Fresh.

Speaking to GQ magazine, she revealed that she repeatedly fumbled her line, which was ultimately delivered off-camera in the final film.

“I could tell [Mimi Cave, the film’s director] was like, ‘Oh no…’. I was not… it was not good,” she said.

She recalled thinking: “You know, maybe this is the end of my career. But that’s okay – it’s been good! I’m still young, I could retrain.”

In her diary after filming, Edgar-Jones revealed that she wrote: “Today was my first day on Fresh and I got nominated for a Golden Globe. What the actual f***? Filming was actually quite stressful, and I found it quite scary doing my accent. When I got home, there was no one to hug.”

Edgar-Jones starred in Fresh opposite Sebastian Stan. The film debuted on Disney Plus earlier this year in the UK.

