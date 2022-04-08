DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.

The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue.

At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him.

The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption: “DaBaby tried to kiss his fan and she curved him LMAO.” At the time of writing, one tweet sharing the video had received more than 50,000 reactions, including widespread criticism accusing DaBaby of being “creepy”.

On Thursday (7 April), the rapper addressed the clip on Instagram Stories.

DaBaby shared The Shade Room,’s post of the video writing: “Who be making this cap ass s*** up bruh???”

He then directed fans to a clip he shared in February, which was seemingly filmed at the same time of the surfaced video.

“Me and my booboos love each other to death but ain’t no kissin goin on,” he wrote of the clip, which shows him hugging a fan.

DaBaby also chimed in on the original Shade Room post, attempting to clarify what took place.

DaBaby attempts to clarify why the female fan ‘swerved’ his kiss (Instagram @TheShadeRoom)

“Bae was upset that I blew a kiss at her lil buddy first,” he claimed of the fan he was accused of trying to kiss. “I’m sorry bae,” he added.

The Shade Room updated their post, reporting that DaBaby had “cleared the air” regarding the matter.

The Independent has contacted DaBaby’s representative for comment.

