D-Day veteran Harry Billinge has died aged 96 as daughter pays tribute

D-Day veteran Harry Billinge has died aged 96 after a short illness, his family has said.

The former Royal Engineer was just 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land on Gold Beach in 1944.

His daughter Sally Billinge-Shandley told the PA news agency: “He was a man that always gave his word, his word was solid. He always fought in what he believed in.”

Mr Billinge raised ten of thousands of pounds in his lifetime, collecting money for military causes and selling poppies.

Last April he achieved his lifelong dream of seeing the creation of a D-Day memorial in France and vowed to continue to “tell that story” until he died.

Paying tribute, The British Legion said: “Man Down. I am saddened to inform you that our brother Horace ‘Harry’ Billinge, has passed away this morning at home.

“Harry a veteran of the ‘D’ Day landings and orchestrator of the Normandy memorial, which he got to see recently with his family, shortly after receiving his MBE from the HM The Queen. RIP Harry.”

Steve Double MP paid tribute calling him “a hero, plain and simple”.

He wrote: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of St Austell’s Harry Billinge. Harry was a hero, plain and simple.

“For his actions on D-Day and service for his country all those years ago.’ “And in later years his tireless fundraising for a Normandy Memorial, something which he saw realised during his lifetime.

“Thank you Harry, for your service. My thoughts are with your family and all those whose lives you touched.”

More follows

