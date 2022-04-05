D-Day veteran Harry Billinge has died aged 96 after a short illness, his family has said.

The former Royal Engineer was just 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land on Gold Beach in 1944.

His daughter Sally Billinge-Shandley told the PA news agency: “He was a man that always gave his word, his word was solid. He always fought in what he believed in.

“The passion he had for all the veterans that lost their lives was unwavering.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link D-Day veteran Harry Billinge dies aged 96, his family says