‘Cynical’ Tories putting 2024 re-election tax cut over help for families now, says Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak are making a “cynical” attempt delay tax cuts until closer to the 2024 general election campaign, the Labour leader has claimed.
Sir Keir Starmer said the government had imposed the highest tax burden for 70 years, despite hard-pressed families struggling to pay their bills during the mounting cost of living crisis.
“While they are counting every penny, the prime minister is hitting them with higher taxes,” Starmer told the Commons. “But in 2024 – when there just so happens to be a general election – they will introduce a small tax cut.”
Sir Keir added: “It’s putting the Tory re-election campaign over and above helping people pay their bills. How did he find a chancellor as utterly cynical as he is?”
