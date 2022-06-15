Cyclist gets knocked off bike by leopard in India

The terrifying moment a cyclist was knocked off his bike by a leopard in India has been caught on camera.

Footage shows the man cycling slowly along a road in Kaziranga National Park when he is attacked by the animal that emerges from the trees.

The leopard pounces on the cyclist and drags him off his bike, before disappearing back into the greenery.

Park rangers have now urged commuters not to stop their vehicles in the area for safety reasons, warning them that the road is in a wild area where animals often cross.

