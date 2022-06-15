Cyclist gets knocked off bike by leopard in India

Posted on June 15, 2022 0

The terrifying moment a cyclist was knocked off his bike by a leopard in India has been caught on camera.

Footage shows the man cycling slowly along a road in Kaziranga National Park when he is attacked by the animal that emerges from the trees.

The leopard pounces on the cyclist and drags him off his bike, before disappearing back into the greenery.

Park rangers have now urged commuters not to stop their vehicles in the area for safety reasons, warning them that the road is in a wild area where animals often cross.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Cyclist gets knocked off bike by leopard in India