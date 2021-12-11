Cyclist ‘fighting for life’ after being run over and attacked with weapon

A cyclist has been left fighting for his life after being run down and attacked with a weapon in Greater Manchester, according to police.

Detectives have appealed for information after the man was critically injured in the incident – believed to be a “targeted” attack – in Rochdale on Friday morning.

The cyclist, who is in his 30s, was involved in a road collision and also suffered injures to his face that were consistent with being attacked with a weapon.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is not yet known whether the man was attacked with a weapon before or after being hit by the car.

The force said a motive is also not clear at this stage.

Police were called just before 6.50am on Friday to reports of a fail-to-stop collision in Middleton, a town in the Rochdale borough.

The incident was reported to involve a blue Toyota Yaris and a cyclist, the force said. The car then drove off from the scene in Bowness Road.

The cyclist was found seriously injured – including with facial injuries consistent with a weapon attack – and taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition on Friday, police said.

Detective Inspector Nicola Hopkinson from Greater Manchester Police said the man was “fighting for his life” in hospital.

“It is unknown at this time what the motive for this attack was – and we are working to establish this – nor whether the victim was attacked before or after this collision,” she said.

“What we do know is that the driver of a blue Toyota Yaris in the area failed to remain at the scene and we are keen to know who they are.”

GMP has appealed for members of the public to get in touch if they could have witnessed the incident or a blue Toyota Yaris with the numberplate GK52 EZT travelling on the M60 and southbound on the M6 on Friday morning.

People who live in the area have also been urged to check dash cam or doorbell footage.

Anyone with information should call Rochdale CID on 0161 856 8719 quoting incident 455 of 10 December. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

