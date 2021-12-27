Cyclist dies in Dublin crash

A cyclist has died in a crash in Dublin

The crash happened on the Killeen Road in the Dublin suburb of Ballyfermot just before 1pm on Monday, when a car and a bicycle collided.

A cyclist, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body has been taken to Dublin City Morgue and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place soon.

The driver of the car was unharmed, gardai said.

The road has now fully reopened after being closed to allow a forensic examination to take place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses.

